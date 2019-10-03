Home

Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
Wallingford, CT
View Map
Nicholas J. Loguidice Obituary
Nicholas J. Loguidice, 67, of Southington, husband of Cheryl (Pascarelli) Loguidice, passed away September 29, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. He was born in Hartford on November 4, 1951, son of the late Joseph and Anna (Piscatella) Loguidice. He worked as an Inventory Control Specialist for Rowland Technologies for many years until retiring. He was an avid Yankees and Giants fan, enjoyed playing golf, and was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was an exemplary student at Xavier Academy and graduated from the University of New Haven with a degree in business. In addition to his wife, Cheryl, he is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Loguidice of Southington; granddaughter, Madison Velez of Southington; Father-in-law, Frank Pascarelli Sr. of Wallingford; Brother-in-law, David Pascarelli of Hamden, and brother-in-law, Frank Pascarelli, Jr., of Wallingford. His family will receive relatives and friends at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 9:00 am until 10:30 am when the funeral cortege will proceed to the Church of the Resurrection in Wallingford where a Christian Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the at: www.kidney.org. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 3, 2019
