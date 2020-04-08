|
Nicholas J. Mele, 86, of Westbrook, formerly of Wethersfield, beloved husband of the late Jean (Simons) Mele, died Sunday, April 5, 2020 at a Middlesex Memorial Hospital, Middletown. Born in Hartford he was the son of the late John and Josephine (Paternostro) Mele and lived in Wethersfield for most of his life before moving to Westbrook. Prior to his retirement he owned and operated Premier Cleaners in Wethersfield. He was a long-time member of the Wethersfied Fire Dept. Co. # 2 and was a long-time faithful communicant of St. Mark the Evangelist Church in Westbrook. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army. He is survived by his beloved companion, Audrey Wilson, his brother, John A. Mele, Jr. as well as several nieces, nephews and many dear friends. Besides his wife, he was predeceased by his brother, Michael, his sister, Carmela "Mella" F. Mele, and his sister-in-law, Jewel Mele. Funeral services and burial will be private. A celebration of Nick's life will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mikey's Place, C/O 92 Chamberlain Rd. Wethersfield, CT 06109. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield is entrusted with the arrangements. For on-line expressions of sympathy please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 8, 2020