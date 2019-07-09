Nicholas John Zaccaro,Jr., 86, of Benton Drive, died on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Lakes Region General Hospital. Nicholas was born on October 17, 1932 in Hartford, CT, the son of Nicholas John and Irene (Godin) Zaccaro. He moved from Bristol, CT to Laconia eight years ago. Nicholas served in the United States Army. Nicholas was general manager for Perma-Type Company, Inc, of CT. for forty four years, retiring in January, 2000. Nicholas is survived by his wife of thirty six years, Jaydene (Gauvin) Zaccaro, of Laconia; a son, Nicholas John Zaccaro III; daughters, Donna Marie Bedner, and her husband, Russell, Tricia Ann Tessman and Lynn Marie Cerreta and her husband, Scott; eight grandchildren, Gary, Eric, Richie, Anthony, Dana, Megan, Michael and Ronnie; two great granddaughters, Kaydence and Eliana; grand daughters-in-law, Kelli and Jessica; a brother, John; a sister, Lisa; sister-in-law, Darlyne and a brother-in-law, Wayne Olsen. In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his brothers, Francis, Lou and Bill, sisters, Marie, Gloria, Betty Jane and Lorraine. According to Nicholas's wishes there will be no calling hours or services. Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilksonbeane.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 9, 2019