Nicholas Michael Staphos, Jr., of Hartford, CT passed away on April 10, 2020 from complications related to Covid 19. Nicholas was born on February 3, 1944, in Hartford, CT, and was the son of the late Inez Paolantonio Staphos and Nicholas M. Staphos, Sr. He spent the majority of his life as a resident of Hartford and West Hartford and most recently as a resident of Saint Mary Home in West Hartford, CT. He excelled in music, writing and drawing. He was a Linotype Operator by profession. He was extremely close to his mother, his late twin brother Norman D. Staphos, and his sister Linda Staphos and her late husband Noel K. Wosczyna of West Hartford. Nicholas leaves behind his sister Linda Staphos Wosczyna of West Hartford, nephews Michael V. Staphos of Waterford, Kenneth J. Wosczyna (Jessica Pawlowski) of Norwalk and Michael N. Wosczyna (Lisa Brasile-Wosczyna) of West Hartford, and their children Vera Wosczyna of Norwalk and Lukas and Jakob Wosczyna of West Hartford. He also leaves his cousins and their families in New York. He enjoyed family gatherings and loved holiday feasts with his mother, Norman, Linda, Noel and "the boys." He also enjoyed seeing his cousins in New York: the late Carlo Lanzillotti and his wife Carol, Leonore Lanzillotti and her late husband Frank Fanene of Long Island, NY, Martha Lanzillotti and the late Bill Linton of New York, NY, Norma and Dennis Branco of Woodside, NY, and their children and grandchildren, and his cousins from England: Adrian Houston and Daniel Paolantonio. Nick will be remembered as a generous and caring person. His loving spirit will be greatly missed by family and friends. Donations can be made to Food Share in Nicholas Michael Staphos, Jr. name. Nicholas will be laid to rest privately in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. His funeral services will be held with Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, on a date to be determined. To share a memory or condolence, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020