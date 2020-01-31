Home

Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Weekapaug Chapel
106 Noyes Neck Rd
Westerly, RI
Celebration of Life
Following Services
The Haversham
336 Post Road
Westerly, RI
Nicholas Paro Obituary
With heavy hearts, the Paro family shares the sad news of the passing of their beloved Nicholas Paro. Nick had been living in Westerly, RI prior to his passing on Sunday January 26, 2020. He and his family originated from Columbia, CT, where he lived when he graduated from Xavier High School. Nick was a student at Mitchell College in New London, CT, where he was working towards a degree in Business and Sports Management. Nicholas is remembered by many friends and family for his infectious laugh and his sense of humor. His sister, Emily, has many memories of her brother's antics throughout their childhood. Nick loved to fish on the Weekapaug breachway and up and down the RI coastline. He was passionate about lacrosse, having played since grade school, and was excited and proud to have recently joined the team at Mitchell College. He loved all sports, including the New England Patriots and the New York Yankees. Nick always looked out for the underdog; he had a soft spot in his heart for children and people who had life challenges. Nicholas will be greatly missed by his parents Kathy and Richard Paro, and his sister Emily as well as the rest of his family, which includes his grandparents Sam and Illis Izzarelli, and his many aunts, uncles and cousins. Many family friends have reached out to share their own fond memories of Nicholas. There will be a private Mass at the Weekapaug Chapel for immediate family at 5pm on Saturday, February 1, 2020.The Paro family would like to invite all family and friends to Calling Hours at the Weekapaug Chapel, 106 Noyes Neck Rd in Westerly RI, on Sunday February 2, 2020 from 10am-12pm, immediately followed by a Celebration of Life at The Haversham, 336 Post Road in Westerly, RI. Please come and share your fun and happy memories of Nicholas. He would want his loved ones to gather and enjoy each other's company in an afternoon of laughter. In lieu of flowers, the Paro family request donations to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Hartford (bghartford.org), where Nicholas volunteered as a youth.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 31, 2020
