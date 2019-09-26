Home

Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:15 AM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Mary Our Queen Church
248 Savage St.
Plantsville, CT
View Map
Nicholas Paul Lanteri Obituary
Nicholas Paul Lanteri, 100, of Southington, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at home. He was the husband of the late Marie (Adamo) Lanteri. He was born April 5, 1919 in Bristol the son of the late Philip and Mary (Fazzina) Lanteri. He retired from the Middletown Press where he worked as a printer. He was a veteran of WW II serving in the U.S. Army. Mr. Lanteri was a member of the American Legion, the Knights of Columbus and a parishioner of Mary Our Queen Church. He is survived by his children, Paul Lanteri and his wife Amy of Stratford, Annelise Fusco and her husband Salvatore, 5 grandchildren, Michele Hobson, Melissa Patrick, Christopher Fusco, Lindsay Lanteri and Andrew Lanteri and 7 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by 2 brothers and 2 sisters. The funeral will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, 9:15 from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. to Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St. , Plantsville at 10 a.m. Burial will be with Military Honors at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. Donations may be made in his memory to House of Heroes, CT Chapter, 3000 Whitney Ave. Suite 233, Hamden, CT 06518 or the Franciscan Home Care and Hospice Car, 267 Finch Ave. Meriden, CT 06451. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 26, 2019
