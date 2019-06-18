Hardegen Nicholas Ryan [email protected] It is with deepest sorrow we announce that Nicholas Ryan Hardegen, 25, a beloved son, brother, family member, and friend passed away unexpectedly on June 13, 2019. Those who knew Nick, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Nick will be greatly missed everyday by his mother Karen Hardegen; father Shawn Hardegen and wife Gail; brother Adam Hardegen; maternal grandparents Mary Ellen and Robert Dyjak; paternal grandmother Sue Hardegen; as well as many aunts, uncles, and close cousins. Nick was passionate about soccer, fishing, playing his guitar, playing sports, the Green Bay Packers, and a real love for animals and dreamed of someday becoming a veterinarian. Nick worked for his father in his construction business. Prior to that, he worked at Whitcraft LLC as a sheet metal mechanic. A funeral service will be held at Christian Life Assembly Church, 143 Windham Road, Willimantic, CT on June 20, 2019 at 6:00 pm, followed by a celebration of life with family and friends. In memory of Nick's life, donations can be made to ASPCA.org. For an online memorial guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com. WILLIMANTIC Published in The Hartford Courant on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary