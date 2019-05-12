Hartford Courant Obituaries
Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
Nick Adams, of Bloomfield, Connecticut, age 98, passed away on May 7, 2019. He was born on September 13, 1920 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to the late Nick and Marie (Nowak) Adams. Prior to our entry into World War II, Nick enlisted in the United State Coast Guard. While on active duty he met and married the love of his life, Virginia P. Regel on June 5, 1943. After the war he remained close to his USS Key West PF-17 shipmates, with whom he had made numerous escort missions in both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. As a civilian he had a successful career as a contract engineer for Combustion Engineering, from which he retired. For many years he participated actively in his Elks Lodge, holding several officer positions. He is survived by his son, Douglas D. Adams, adored grandchildren Tracey (Jeffrey) and David, and much-loved great-grandchild Benjamin. Additionally, he is survived by nieces Patricia (Jack) and Nichole (Richard) of Wisconsin and nephews Arthur (Lucy) and Jonathan (Marcia). His wife Virginia predeceased him in 2008, as did his daughter-in-law Lee Ann in 2008, his sister Helen in 2018 and a niece Barbara in 2013. His family will sorely miss our frequent visits with him. Inurnment will be at a future date when he joins his wife at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nick's memory may be made to The National WWII Museum, 945 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Hartford Courant on May 12, 2019
