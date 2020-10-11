Nickole S. Williams, 42, a lifelong resident of Hartford, CT passed away at St. Francis Hospital on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Nickole was born on January 22, 1978 to John T. Crawford and Carol Williams. In addition to her parents, she leaves to cherish her memories her four children, James Tucker III, Jamyrha Tucker, Ja-Mane Tucker, and Jazzming Williams; three loving grandkids, Jayden Tucker, Jayceon Tucker, and Jehnai Tucker; as well as a host of relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will take place on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 3:00PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message for the Williams family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
.