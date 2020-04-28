|
Nicole A. (Scobbo) Bafundo, 43, of Southington, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, April 27, 2020. She was the wife of William Bafundo. Born May 5, 1976 in Brooklyn, NY she was the daughter of Denis Scobbo of Estero, FL and the late Terry (Barkowsky) Scobbo. Nicole had a Masters degree in Education. She was very active at her children's former elementary school, Thalberg Elementary. She belonged to the PTO, supported the Drama Club and was a part-time Paraprofessional. Nicole was a real estate agent with Calcagni Real Estate. She loved her family with all her heart. She enjoyed spending time at Winding Trails at the lake with her friends and restoring furniture. She really enjoyed just hanging out with her friends and being the life of the party. Always had a smile on her face and always put other people's needs and issues above her own. In addition to her husband and father she leaves her three children, Jackson, Madison and Chloe and her best buddy, her dog Stella; her brother Brad Scobbo and wife Margarita of W. Hartford; father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Margaret Bafundo of New Fairfield; brother-in-law, Peter Bafundo of Danbury, her niece and nephew Sara and Matthew Scobbo and many dear friends. Burial at the B'Nai Israel Cemetery in Monroe will be private. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to Connecticut Children's in memory of Nicole Bafundo. Gifts can be made at give.connecticutchildrens.org/tribute. Checks, payable to Connecticut Children's Medical Center Foundation, Inc., may be mailed to: Connecticut Children's Medical Center Foundation, Attn: Laura Schmelter, 282 Washington Street, Hartford, CT 06106. Please include honoree's name in the memo line.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 28, 2020