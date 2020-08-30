God had chosen a beautiful angel to join him eternally on August 11, 2020 when Nicole passed away at home. Nicole was born in 1980 in New Britain, a sweet and loving child. She moved to Farmington in 1992 with her mother and sister and grew up to be a very beautiful and caring woman. Her beauty showed with her captivating smile and laughter. Nicole attended school and college in Farmington. She was employed at UCONN Health, the School of Dental Medicine for over 10 years. She will be remembered as being full of life, having a wonderful personality. In her spare time, Nicole was very artistic and loved doing different types of crafts. Nicole was a wonderful, daughter, sister and auntie. Our love for Nicole is never-ending and she will live cherished in our hearts and souls forever. She had a great love and fondness for her pets. Her life on earth was taken too quickly, leaving her family and those who knew her to mourn, remembering all the precious memories that filled our hearts from the day she was born. Nicole leaves behind her beloved mother Brenda (Borek) Kawecki of Farmington. Her loving sister Heather Kawecki, her niece Zoe and nephew Lorenzo, all of Farmington. Her Aunt MaryAnn and Uncle Steven of New Britain. Her cousins- Melissa, Cheryl, Jenny and Marc and their families. She also leaves behind her father George Kawecki of Wethersfield. Her step-sister Ashley Kawecki and niece Marisa of Avon. Private funeral services were held on August 18, 2020 for close family. Memorial donations can be made to an Animal Shelter of the donor's choice in memory of Nicole. In loving memory of my beautiful daughter Nicole, I will forever love you and I miss you so much. I will never forget you not even for a moment. You will live in my heart forever. My dear Nicole I LOVE YOU - MOM



