Nicole Marie Beaulieu, 35, of Manchester, beloved wife of Kyle Beaulieu passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at her parent's home surrounded by her loving family. Born June 24, 1985 in Attleboro, MA daughter of Mike and Judi Bigda of Manchester. Nicole grew up in Windsor, graduating from Windsor High School in 2003, and she received her bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from CCSU and continued her schooling and received her BSN nursing degree from Goodwin College. Nicole was currently a registered nurse at the State of CT Department of Corrections, Hartford Correctional. Nicole was an accomplished musician – she played seven instruments and had a beautiful singing voice. Nicole was a firefighter and EMT with Windsor Fire Department as well as an EMT at ASM. Nicole loved nothing better than spending time with those she loved and "brinner" was always her meal of choice. Nicole had an amazing sense of humor and it seems that Snap Chat was invented exclusively for Nicole and Kyle as they made many crazy videos over the years together – unsuspecting family members often being the victims of their humor. Nicole enjoyed playing golf with her Dad and making cards with her Mom both of them think that they were Nicole's BFF. Nicole and Michael became even closer as adults with small children and spent time together doing fun things with Kyle and Kara and the kiddos. Nicole loves Joshua and Madison more than anything in this world and her biggest and only regret about leaving her earthly life much too soon was that she would not be around to watch them grow. Besides her husband and parents, Nicole is survived by her two children, Joshua Evan and Madison Grace; a brother Michael Bigda, Jr. and his wife, Kara and her nephew and godson, Jackson Thomas of Windsor; her maternal grandparents, John Bovoy and his partner Lorry Cadran of Manchester, NH; paternal grandmother, Fatima Bigda of Attleboro, MA; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Mildred and Raymond Bigda; her maternal grandmother, MaryAnn Bovoy. Nicole leaves behind so many wonderful family, friends and co-workers. Her strength, courage, positive attitude and never waning faith has left an impression on all that have met her. Her family will receive friends on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 2-6 PM at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com