Nicolina Mancini, beloved wife of the late Alfredo Mancini, passed away peacefully at her home, on Sunday March 22, at the age of 87. She was born in Pontelandolfo, Benevento, Italy to Salvatore and Angela Mancini. At the age of 5, she emigrated with her parents to the South End of Hartford and later moved to Shadow Lane, where she lived for 68 years, surrounded by a multitude of relatives, lush gardens, and the aromas of Italian foods cooking. Nicolina was a dedicated employee of The Colt Manufacturing Company, from which she retired in 1998. She was a communicant of St. Brigid Church and a member of its Ladies Guild. Throughout her life, Nicolina's greatest joy was the time spent with her family and friends, every one of whom she dearly loved. She will be forever in the hearts of those she leaves behind; her children and their spouses, Rosemarie Jones, Al and Lisa Mancini, Laurieann and John Ferreira, daughter-in-law Susan Mancini, her sister Connie and her cherished grandchildren Sarah, Billy, Amy, Christina, Geoffrey, Marc, AJ and Tyler. In recent years, she happily enjoyed her great-grandchildren; William, Henry, Charlie Rose and Jackson. In addition to her husband and parents, she was pre-deceased by her beloved son Thomas, son-in-law Frank and her brothers Nick, Victor & Danny. Due to the current circumstances, burial at Fairview Cemetery was private. A memorial mass and gathering to honor Nicolina's life, will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to St. Brigid Church, 1088 New Britain Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06110 or The CT Chapter. www..alz.org/ct. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBren.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 29, 2020