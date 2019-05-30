Nicolino D'Occhio, 93, of Farmington, beloved husband of Marie (Pinto) D'Occhio, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Born in Benevento, Italy, he lived in Farmington for 55 years. As a young man, Nicolino served in the Italian Army. He was the Co-owner of Artistic Wrought Iron, Inc., West Hartford with his brothers, Candido and Salvatore. After his retirement, he spent numerous hours helping his sons in the wrought iron business, Architectural Iron Works in Plainville.Besides his wife, he leaves his three sons and daughter-in-law, Carlo and Sharlyn D'Occhio of Farmington, Paul and Victor D'Occhio both of West Hartford; a sister and brother-in-law, Maria and Armando Molinaro of Farmington; a sister-in-law, Sofia D'Occhio of West Hartford;two grandchildren, Nicholas Michael D'Occhio and Cole Joseph D'Occhio, two step-grandchildren, Jack and Rachael Stets and many nieces and nephews. Nicolino was predeceased by his two brothers, Candido and Salvatore D'Occhio. The funeral procession will be Saturday, 9:00 am from the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 79 New Park Ave., Hartford. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Farmington. Calling hours are Friday from 4 to 7 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 30, 2019