Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
(860) 673-8610
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Ann
289 Arch Road
Avon, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nieves Mobilio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nieves Mobilio


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nieves Mobilio Obituary
Nieves (Carraffa) Mobilio, of Avon CT and North Hutchinson Island FL, passed away peacefully on Monday November 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Nieves was born December 20, 1933 in Madrid, Spain, the daughter of the late Jose Carraffa and Concepcion Lerma. Nieves attended the University of Madrid in 1952. She obtained a Bachelor of Science in nursing, a Masters of Science as an Auxiliary Doctor in 1954, and a degree as a Chiropodist in 1956. She continued her education while raising her children and she obtained degrees in Spanish Culture and Literature. Nieves arrived in the United States upon her marriage and taught Spanish and Spanish literature at various high schools and universities. Later in life, she obtained the credentials for social work, and worked for the State of Connecticut for many years as a social worker for the Bureau of Education and Services for the Blind (BESB). She always thought highly of her co- workers and clients, and retired after 25 years of service. Nieves is survived by her son; Frank Mobilio of Washington, D.C., her daughters; Nieves Sauerbrunn and her husband Carl of Avon, their sons Alex and Nicolas, Teresa Toomey and her husband John of Exeter, New Hampshire, and their children Cailyn, Patrick, Ana and Iseabal. Sisters; Conchita Carraffa and Pepita Carraffa and her husband Jose Luis Moya of Spain, and many nieces, nephews and extended family in Spain. Her husband Dominic Mobilio, and her son Dominic Mobilio predeceased her. Her family will receive friends on Friday November 22, 2019 from 5PM to 8PM at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday November 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Church of St. Ann, 289 Arch Road, Avon. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. Donations in Nieves' memory may be made to , 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For condolences or directions please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nieves's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center
Download Now