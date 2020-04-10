|
|
Nikolaos K. Diakonikolas, 70 of Manchester, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Born April 27, 1949 in Rhodes, Greece to the late Kiriazis and Despina Diakonikolas. Nick was a talented tailor for over 40 years and owned a number of dry-cleaning businesses including Vernon Cleaners and Tailors in Vernon, CT. He loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and especially loved to work in his garden. He is survived by his wife Janice, his son Jerry Diakonikolas and his wife Julie of Meriden. His daughter Lisa DeFrancesco and her husband John of Berkeley Heights, NJ. Nikolaos also leaves behind two beautiful grandchildren James and Juliana DeFrancesco. He is also survived by his sister Helen Pappas and brother-in-law Lambros Pappas, sister Mary Agapoglou and is predeceased by his brother-in-law Kostas Agapoglou. He also leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of Mulryan Funeral Home, Glastonbury, CT and will take place at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford CT. Please visit www.mulryanfh.com to send the family online condolences. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 433 Fairfield Ave., Hartford, CT 06114
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 10, 2020