Nikolaos "Nick" Tartsinis, 74, of East Windsor, beloved husband of Ekaterini (Tsaliki) Tartsinis for 45 years, passed into eternal peace, Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Born and raised in Kavala Greece, a son of the late Kariofilis Tartsinis and Anna Tsarouha, Nick lived in East Windsor for 50 years where he owned and operated the East Windsor Restaurant for 44 years. He was a past member of the former St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church before becoming a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Hartford. Nick was very generous man that lent his hand to many people and organizations. He was a longtime member of the East Windsor Rotary Club. His giving nature allowed him to help many local charities, town clubs, and organizations. as well as a Mason, Shriner and a past member of Morning Star Lodge #28 in East Windsor. He was a very well respected and a loved person in the community. Many admired him and was truly loved by his closest family and friends. If you were in Nick's company, there's a good chance there was a lot of amusement, as he enjoyed telling jokes and making people laugh. Those who knew Nick, recognize his family was his greatest love and motivation in all that he accomplished in life.Besides his wife Ekaterini, he is survived by three children, Kariofilis "Phil" Tartsinis and his fiancée, Ewelina Konopka, Haralambos "Bobby" Tartsinis, and Anna Maria Tartsinis all of East Windsor. Nick also leaves behind two brothers, George Tartsinis of Greece and Michael Tartsinis and his wife Aspasia of Suffield. He was predeceased by a brother, Dimitrios Tartsinis. Visitation hours will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday March 29, 2019 at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield with a Trisagion service held at 5:30 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday March 30, 2019 at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral (Please meet at Church), 433 Fairfield Ave, Hartford, CT. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's King St. Cemetery in Enfield. Donations in Nick's memory may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 433 Fairfield Ave, Hartford, CT.. To leave online condolences, please visit www.Leetestevens.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 29, 2019