Nina Jackson, beloved by all who knew her, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2020 at the age of 88 in North Andover Massachusetts. She was born February 3, 1932 in Nice, France to Antonio and Teresa Perez and relocated in Hartford, Connecticut in 1935. Nina was married in 1952 to Louis Berrone and settled in Woodbridge Connecticut and raised five daughters. She worked at SNET in New Haven Connecticut for most of her career as a proofreader and educator. She later remarried Burt Jackson of Norwalk, Connecticut and settled in Milford Connecticut. Her interests included family, especially grand and great grandchildren, travel, cooking, and knitting. She loved to do crossword puzzles and tell jokes. She was an active member of the Red Hats Club, in Milford Ct, several knitting groups and was much loved by all who met her for her genuine love of others and undaunting enthusiasm. Nina is survived by her older brother Joseph Perez in Northampton Ma, her five daughters, Carla (and Charles) Keen, of Medfield, Ma, Teresa Berrone, of Middletown Ct, Lisa (and Ed) Quinn, of Phoenix, Az, Annie (and John) Iannarone of North Andover, Ma, and Julie (and Dan) Turpen of Cypress, Tx. She is also survived by her husband Burt Jackson and 14 grandchildren- Julia, Daniel, Eddie, Courtney, Michaela, Kate, Meghan, John, Timothy, Caroline, Laura, Mark, Sarah and Isabella. She is also survived by five great grandchildren Mason, Ronan, Jasper, Luke and Mary. Family and friends may call on Thursday from 4 to 8 PM at the Conte Funeral Home, 17 Third Street, North Andover, MA, 01845. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated on Friday 10 AM at St. Michael's Church, 196 Main Street, North Andover, MA. Burial be at 2 PM at Mt. St. Benedict's Cemetery in Cromwell, CT. If desired, donations may be sent to Dana Farber Cancer Institute 60 Brookline Ave Boston Ma 02215 in lieu of flowers.



Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 4, 2020.