Nita Judith (Luchina) Perlini, died on April 20, 2020, four days before her 97th birthday. Born on April 24, 1923, in South Windsor, she was the daughter of the late Ernesto David and Sylvia (Zafetti) Luchina. She was the beloved wife for 76 years of Bruno J. Perlini, of Newington, Point O' Woods Beach in South Lyme, and Pompano Beach, FL. She attended schools in Hartford and was married on November 27, 1943, at Fort Bragg, NC, before her husband was shipped to Europe as part of WW II forces. After the war they settled in Hartford before moving to Newington in 1950. She worked at many sales positions while raising her three children. She retired from Jacobs Manufacturing Company where she was responsible for the inventory and purchase of steel. Family and friends were the most important part of her life and she always had a special way of making others feel welcome. Nita was a great cook, always adding the perfect flavor and preparing plenty. She treasured the time spent babysitting her eight grandchildren. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting, making afghans for family and friends. She loved being near the ocean, and spent many hours making her beach house and Florida condo a place for the family to always visit. Nita was a very competitive card player, taking pride in her ability to keep track of all the cards in her favorite game of setback. She was a great bowler and received numerous trophies. She loved vacations, cruises, golf and going out to dinner with friends. Mrs. Perlini was a devout Catholic and was a member of the Church of Holy Spirit where she celebrated many family events. A loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, she leaves her son, Dr. Ernest Perlini and his wife Sandra of South Lyme and Fort Lauderdale, Florida; daughter Nancy Spindler and her husband Frederick of Newington; daughter Linda Bruttomesso and her husband Theodore of Berlin; eight grandchildren, Steven Perlini and his wife Susan, Allyson Teel and her husband Matthew, Melissa Mesite and her husband Nicholas, Scott Spindler and his wife Stephanie; Sherry Silkowski and her husband Brian, Suzanne Verrastro and her husband Alan, Tricia Bruttomesso, and Kimberly Bruttomesso and her fiancé Brett Bucheri; and fifteen great grandchildren, Hannah Perlini, Quinn Perlini, Jackson Teel, Hailey Teel, Sloane Teel, Michael Mesite, Olivia Mesite, Kayley Spindler, Zachary Spindler, Bradley Spindler, Anthony Marcucci, Gabriella Silkowski, Keira Silkowski, Chevy Verrastro, Corbin Verrastro. She will be laid to rest privately in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. A celebration of her life will take place at a time to be announced. Memorial donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 659 Tower Avenue, First Floor, Hartford, CT 06112. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, is serving the family. To share a memory, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020