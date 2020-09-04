Our Precious little angel, Noah Steven Felix, cherished son of Clifford and Jessica (Sanchez) Felix and beloved brother of Kennedy Rose Felix, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2020. Noah was born at Hartford Hospital on June 30, 2020. A true warrior, Noah faced several challenges since birth but held strong and his sister lovingly gave him the name Hercules, Noah will be forever loved. In addition to his parents and sister, Noah will be missed by: maternal grandparents, Elba and Esteban Sanchez; paternal grandparent, Judith Perez; aunts and uncles, cousins, and other relatives and friends who loved Noah very much. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Connecticut Children's NICU at Hartford Hospital for their incredible care provided to Noah and his entire family; and a very special thanks to his nurses Rachel, Lea, Emily and Sarah, thank you ladies for treating Noah with special love and kindness. The family appreciates our colleagues who have been our support during this difficult time and all of the prayers and compassion extended to us. Understanding the challenges presented by the COVID virus, drive-through calling hours will be held at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield on Saturday, September 5th from 12-2 p.m. (Everyone is asked to remain in their cars.) In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made directly to the family. All donations received will be forwarded in Noah's name for the NICU through Mother's Milk Bank of New England and EveryTinyThing. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
