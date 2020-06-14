"If you want a happy ending, that depends, of course, on where you stop your story." - Orson Welles Noah Vance Snyder had his ending on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the age of 39. Those who loved Noah would have walked around the world and back to keep him with us. He will now live in our hearts. Noah was born on January 25, 1981, in Janesville, Wisconsin, and grew up in Suffield, Connecticut, where he attended Suffield High School. He graduated from Asnuntuck Community College with a degree in Machine Technology. He was employed with R & D Dynamics as a Machinist. "Dad" spent his weekends with his boys, hiking, fishing, swimming and doing artwork. Noah's two sons, Cole Stephen Snyder and Robert Anthony Snyder reside with their mother, Amy Laughlin. He is survived by his sons and his parents, James Richard Snyder and Suzanne Hartman Irwin (James Alfred Irwin), his brother, Dr. Mose Snyder of Burlington, Vermont and his sister, Caitlin Armbrister (Adam Armbrister) of Lawrence, Kansas, a paternal aunt, Marianne Pennell of Akron, PA, his longtime friend Michael Preli of Suffield and his beloved girlfriend Savannah. He was predeceased by two uncles, Howard Hartman and Robert Hartman. From boy to man, Noah's curiosity and quickness gave him an uncommon depth of understanding that both set him apart and made him a joy to have around. There are no words to adequately express the love and pride that Noah had for his sons, and he treasured the time that they spent together. He was a loyal friend with a ready smile as well as versatile and inventive. Noah had a fervent sense of justice and lived life to the fullest. He had the gifts of charisma and resilience. He was a poet, an avid reader and original thinker, and if you wanted to debate a subject, Noah was your man. Heritage Funeral Home 1240 Mountain Road, West Suffield has been entrusted with the private arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.SuffieldFuneralHome.com In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Noah's memory to: Suffield Community Aid 450 South Street, Suffield CT 06078. Please consider carrying out a random act of kindness in Noah's memory.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 14, 2020.