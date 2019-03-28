Noe C. Silva, 71, of South Windsor, beloved husband of Maria Ines (Bairos) Silva, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Hartford Hospital, surrounded by his family. Noe was born in Sao Miguel, Azores, Portugal on October 9, 1947, son of the late Manuel Da Silva Cordeiro and Angelina Correia Botelho Silva. Noe came to the United States when he was 19 years of age and lived in Hartford, before moving to South Windsor many years ago. He was married to the love of his life, Maria Ines Bairos on April 15, 1968. Noe worked as a Machine Mechanic for Jacobs Vehicle Systems Inc., in Bloomfield, where he worked for over 40 years before retiring in 2016. He was a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church in South Windsor. He was also a founding member of the Holy Ghost Portuguese Society in East Hartford. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed. Noe cherished every moment he could spend with his family, especially his granddaughter Sabrina. Along with his wife, Maria, he leaves his son, Marc Silva and his wife Valarie of Willington; his brother, Manuel Cordeiro and his wife Maria of Palm Coast, FL; his sisters, Aldina Seco of Huntsville, AL, Maggie Silva-Hahn and her husband John Hahn of Columbia, and Ellie Blackman and her husband Paul of Vernon; his granddaughter, Sabrina Faith Silva of Willington, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Eusebio S. Cordeiro. His family will receive friends on Friday, March 29, 2019, from 5-7 p.m., at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, 12:30 p.m., meeting directly at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 673 Ellington Rd., South Windsor. Burial will follow at Center Cemetery in South Windsor. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Harry and Helen Gray Cancer Center, 85 Retreat Ave., Hartford, CT 06106 and/or Connecticut Children's Medical Center Foundation Inc., 282 Washington St., Hartford, CT 06106. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary