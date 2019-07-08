LTCOL (USAFR,RET) Noel Tomas of Glastonbury peacefully passed away the morning of Thursday July 4th, 2019. He leaves behind loved ones; daughter, Lorna Hronis and partner Patrick Flynn, Son, Gerald Tomas and Partner Robert McAllister, Long time companion, Barbara Hubner and her children Kim, Dana, Rick, and Lisl, Sister, Mary Bigelow, Nephew, Richard Bigelow and family, Niece, Debbie Bigelow and family, and niece, Ruth Bigelow-Bilinsky and family. Along with an extensive professional career, including reporting for the Kansas City Star newspaper, Field Rep for the U.S Dept of Aging, President and Chief Operating Officer of the museum of Connecticut Glass, as well as many other impressive positions. Noel also had and extensive military background From cadet at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, Army Private in the signal corps and 7th infantry division in the Korean war, advanced U.S. Air force ROTC through to retirement as a Lieutenant Colonel in the USAF. Total military service of 28 years. Friends and relatives may pay their respects to Tomas family, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 10am-12noon at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 50 Naubuc Ave. Glastonbury. A service celebrating Noel's life, will be Wednesday, July 10th at 12noon at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Glastonbury. Interment will follow Holy Cross Cemetery, 1318 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury with full military honors. To extend condolences and/or share a memory, please visit farleysullivan.com. He was a man of many other impressive accomplishments and he will be greatly missed. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 8, 2019