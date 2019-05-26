Noëlle Cherish Gray, 47, died on February 7th, at her home in Manchester, CT, shuffling off this mortal coil surrounded by family and friends. Noëlle was a beloved member of her many communities, and her lifelong commitment to help, teach, empower, and enrich the lives of those around her was felt throughout New Haven, Connecticut, and the wider Northeast where she gave her time.She was born to Gail E. Gray on June 2nd, 1971. Noëlle spent her early childhood in Mansfield, CT, but she grew up as part of New Haven. Noëlle attended Wilbur Cross and the Educational Center for the Arts, graduating in 1989. She excelled at dance, ultimately becoming the lead instructor for the CT Swing Society for many years, and teaching Lindy Hop throughout the country and internationally. Additionally, she devoted her career to managing low-income housing projects around CT and the entire East Coast for WINN Residential.Noëlle was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 at the age of 35. She was open about her illness, and documented the experience on her website, noellegray.com, to help people better understand what to expect from breast cancer and its treatment.After giving up both dance and her career because of cancer, Noëlle shared her story through stand-up comedy, exposing complex emotions, humor, and dark truths. In NPR appearances, and everywhere else she could, she spoke out, not just on cancer, but also issues of inequality for women, members of the LGBTQ community, and other marginalized groups.Noëlle and her partner, Micha? W. Sterzycki, were married in the summer of 2008, and remained so until her death. ))<>((Donations may be made in Noëlle's name to The Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence Services, serving Southern CT, at weblink.donorperfect.com/UCDVSThe public is invited to celebrate Noëlle's life at the Unitarian Society of New Haven, 700 Hartford Turnpike in Hamden, this Saturday, June 1st, at noon. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 26, 2019