Noelle Cardello
1968 - 2020
Noelle Panessa Cardello, 52, of Bristol, formerly of Pleasant Valley, NY, loving wife of Jay Cardello, passed away suddenly at home on Thursday. Noelle was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on January 10, 1968 and was a daughter of Holly Robison of Poughkeepsie and the late Donald Panessa. She was raised in Pleasant Valley and in 1987 she attended Cazenovia College, like her mother, Holly, did in 1959. There she excelled, finishing 7th in her class. It was during her college years that she became fluent in speaking Russian. Noelle will always be remembered for her creative spirit, as she loved to paint or write songs while playing her guitar or piano. She had a beautiful voice as well. In addition to her husband Jay, married on April 1, 2003, and her mother, Noelle leaves her loving father-in-law: Joseph Cardello of Bristol; uncle: Kent Robison; aunt: Allison Wilcha; uncle: Joe Panessa, and his sister, Grace. She was predeceased by her grandparents: Donald and Jean Robison and Anthony and Caroline Panessa. Services and burial are private. Noelle would have liked all her surviving family and friends to please find solace in knowing that she is now resting in the arms of her beloved "Boppie", with her little dog "Niko" on her lap. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the family. Please visit Noelle's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 10, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
