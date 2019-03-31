Noelle Kenna Flanders, 70, of Port Richey, Florida passed away peacefully on March 21, 2019. She was born October 14, 1948 in Providence, Rhode Island, the daughter of George Kenna Jr. and Freda Mabel Kenna.Noelle graduated from Hartford Community College with an associate's degree in Liberal Arts in 1969. She lived the majority of her life in Connecticut and recently retired to Florida. Noelle enjoyed camping and fishing and had many kayak adventures. She was passionate about singing, participating in church choirs throughout her life. She adored beading and making jewelry. She always had a smile at the ready.Noelle is survived by sons Jason Flanders and wife Cyndi Oliver Flanders of Enfield, Connecticut, Eric Flanders and wife Shelly Wiscombe Flanders of Mapleton, Utah, granddaughter, Kelsy Flanders of Mapleton, Utah and her siblings: Sydney Kenna of Port Richey, Florida, Stephen and wife Judy Kenna of Hudson, Florida, Robin Kenna of Hudson, Florida, Victoria Kenna of New Port Richey, Florida and Hillary and husband Edward Allen of Branden, Florida. She is also survived by her long term partner, Lynn Johnson of Vernon, Connecticut. Noelle was predeceased by her parents George and Freda Kenna and her sister, Lisa Rommel.A memorial service was held Wednesday, March 27 2:00 pm at Community Congregational Church United Church of Christ, 6533 Circle Blvd, New Port Richey, FL 34652. In lieu of flowers Noelle requested donations be made to the church in support of music programs. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary