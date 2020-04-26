|
NORA ELIZABETH (COLLINS) PICKERING , Age 93 of West Hartford passed away peacefully of natural causes on April 21, 2020 at her home in West Hartford surrounded by her family. Betty, as she was known, was born in Hartford in 1926. She was the beloved daughter of the late Richard Collins of County Cork, Ireland and Mary (McMahon) Collins of County Kerry, Ireland. Betty attended St. Augustine Elementary School and Bulkeley High School class of 1944. Upon graduation she, and her sisters, were expected to further their education. She attended Saint Joseph College where she earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing in 1948. Betty was proud to be a member of the first graduating class to earn a four year nursing degree. She maintained a close friendship with her fellow nursing classmates throughout her life. She gained her first professional working experience at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington D.C. After returning from Washington, she continued her nursing career at St. Francis Hospital in her beloved hometown of Hartford. While raising her family, she continued her nursing career in the Hartford Public School System. She held many cherished memories from her years as a school nurse at St. Joseph Cathedral Elementary and Noah Webster Elementary Schools. While raising her family and continuing to work, she furthered her education at Central Connecticut State University where she earned her Master's Degree. Betty loved the beach. She spent her childhood summers at Black Point Beach in Niantic, Connecticut. Betty met and was later married to her beloved Husband, Bob, on October 12, 1957. Bob and Betty raised five children during their forty-four years of marriage. During their marriage they enjoyed socializing with friends, family vacations at the Connecticut Shore, many trips to Florida, Sunday dinners with their family (with Irish music blaring throughout the house), and doting on their children. Betty was a loving, caring and selfless mother and wife. She had a carefree sprit and great sense of humor. She was exceptionally proud of her Irish heritage and Catholic faith. She was a communicant of Saint Thomas the Apostle Church in West Hartford, Connecticut for most all of her adult life. Betty will be missed by all of the people whose lives she touched most especially her family. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Robert J. Pickering, her son, Richard C. Pickering, her daughter, Anne C. Pickering, and son-in-law, David R. Dlugos. Betty is survived by her loving daughters, Mary L. Pickering of West Hartford and Nora E. (Pickering) Dlugos of West Hartford and her children Robert (Rory), Caroline (Kiki) and Ellen. She also leaves her beloved son, Attorney Robert P. Pickering and his wife, Ellamarie DeLoreto of Wethersfield and their children, Kayla and Lauren. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved. She cherished the many dear friends whom she met while raising her family. She was also predeceased by her four beloved sisters, Mary Collins Erbal, Nancy Collins Mahoney, Catherine Collins Vaughan, and Louise Collins. The family would like to especially thank Michelle Fateaux for her loving care and devotion to Betty over these past years. Due to the current health crisis, a private viewing and burial at Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery will occur Monday, April 27, 2020. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home will live stream the graveside service. For further information or to extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com. A Memorial Mass in Betty's memory, followed by a reception, will be held at a later date to be determined. The date and time of this celebration will be posted in the Hartford Courant and on the Farley-Sullivan website when the date is established. Memorial donations in Betty's memory may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www2.jdrf.org/ and/or the Knights of Columbus, Council 3600, P.O. Box 270394, West Hartford, CT 06127.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020