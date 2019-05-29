Home

Guilford Funeral Home
115 Church Street
Guilford, CT 06437
(203) 453-3558
Nora Gail Trieschmann Obituary
Nora Gail Trieschmann passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019, while surrounded by her family. She was 80 years old. She is survived by her son Jeffrey Renkl (Cheryl) and her granddaughters Alison and Erika Renkl of Branford, CT. She was predeceased by her brother, James Zachary and her parents, Elsie (Bergeron) Zachary and Edward Zachary. She was born in Hartford, CT, just after the Great Hurricane of '38, earning her the middle name, and later nickname, of Gail. Gail graduated from Hartford Public High School and worked as an executive secretary for Heublein Inc. She was an avid Boston Red Sox and UConn women's basketball fan who loved to cook, travel, tend to her garden, and spend time with her family. Her sense of humor and her love of a good Harry's hamburger will be sorely missed by her friends and family. Friends are invited to calling hours on Thursday, May 30 from 2 – 4 p.m. at the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St, Guilford. Followed by a service at 4 p.m. at the Guilford Funeral Home. Burial will be held privately in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Meriden. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 29, 2019
