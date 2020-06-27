Nora (Rourke) Holness, 83 of Higganum, beloved wife of the late Kevin Holness died peacefully Tuesday June 23, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. Nora was born on September 23, 1936 in Beverly, MA, the daughter of the late Daniel and Nora (Sarsfield) Rourke and grew up in Prides Crossing, MA. She graduated from Fisher College in Boston in 1955. She married Kevin Holness in 1966 in San Francisco, CA. She and Kevin were avid travelers and lived overseas in Ethiopia and Taiwan for several years. She was a devoted wife and mother to four children whom she cherished deeply. She had a strong Roman Catholic faith and was an active parishioner and volunteer of St. Peter Church, Higganum. Her happiest moments were with her family, telling stories, gardening and watching the Red Sox. She is survived by her sons, Christopher Holness of Alpharetta, GA, Gregory Holness and his wife Sharyon of North Granby; daughters Karen Lyman and her husband Andrew of Plainville, and Tara Maroney and her husband, John, of Orange; beloved grandchildren Brayden, Cian, Sarah, Nathan, Collin, Katie, Devin, Thomas, Peyton, Jordyn and Garrett. She is also survived by her brother Thomas Rourke of Danvers, MA; and sister Sally Reed of Henderson, NV; also several beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother Daniel Rourke and a sister Patricia Caffrey. Funeral services and burial at Calvary Cemetery, are private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 27, 2020.