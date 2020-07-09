Nora O'Connor

Nora (Nolan) O'Connor, 79, beloved wife of the late William D. O'Connor Jr. and a longtime resident of West Hartford, died peacefully on July 7, 2020 at River Ridge in Avon. Born in Hartford to John J. and Georgia (White) Nolan, Nora was a graduate of Holy Trinity High School and spent many years working as a secretary for the Gifted Program of the West Hartford Public Schools. While the love of her life was her family, her love for Cape Cod was a close second and began in early childhood, continuing throughout the years to create a lifetime of wonderful memories shared with generations of her family in Eastham and throughout the Lower Cape. Nora's Catholic faith was very important to her and she was actively involved in her parish, St. Mark the Evangelist in West Hartford, in many volunteer roles over the years. She was also a lifelong dog lover, especially her cherished Golden Retrievers, loved to bake and was an avid fan of crossword puzzles, Jeopardy and UConn basketball. Nora was a dedicated mother and grandmother who loved her family unconditionally, took great pride in all their accomplishments big and small and always put them first in her heart. She will be forever missed by her children: Laura O'Connor and grandchildren Brigid, Hope, Maddy and Alex Bourque; William and Ellen O'Connor and grandchildren Grace, Grant and Kian O'Connor; Christopher and Cathy O'Connor and grandchildren Margaret and Tara O'Connor; and Elise O'Connor and Dina Nelson and granddogs Porsha and Hunter. She was predeceased by her best friend and brother, John W. Nolan, and also leaves behind his son John P. Nolan, her cousin Mary-Margaret Hollstein and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, especially Mary Ellen Augustine and Jim and June Birmingham. We would like to send a special thank you to Holly Neddermann and all of the wonderful associates in Harbor Care at River Ridge for their compassionate care, love and support for Nora and family, especially during the challenging times over the past few months. There will be a mass of Christian burial on Saturday, July 11th at 10:00 am at St Mark the Evangelist Church, 467 South Quaker Lane in West Hartford. Burial will be in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mark the Evangelist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com