Norah "Rita" Breton, 82, of Bloomfield, beloved wife of Joseph R. Breton died Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Hartford Hospital. Rita was born in Claremorris, County Mayo, Ireland, daughter of the late John and Margaret (Tully) Navin. She worked at Austin Organs, where she met the love of her life, Joseph. Rita was an active member of Sacred Heart Church and a life-long member of the Pioneers Association of Ireland. Her greatest joys were her family, spending time with her grandchildren and friends, and she loved everything Irish. She will always be remembered for her cup of tea and Irish soda bread. In addition to her loving husband of 54 years, she is survived by her daughters, Siobhan Ranniello (Sal) and Mary Sebastianelli (Robert), her son, John Breton (Mary Ellen) and nine grandchildren: Alexander and Michaela Ranniello, Jack, Miread, and Charlotte Breton, Joseph, Faustina, Veronica, and Gianna Sebastianelli. Rita also leaves a brother- in- law, sisters- in- law, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by 2 sisters and 4 brothers. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 17th at 11 A.M. at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Wintonbury Avenue, Bloomfield, CT 06002. Burial will follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery, in Poquonock. The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, June 17th prior to the funeral from 9:45-10:45 A.M. at Sacred Heart Church. Memorial donations in Rita's memory can be made to the Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, 103 Old Iron Road, Bloomfield, CT 06002.