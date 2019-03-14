Norean Y. Rudek, 93, of Harwinton, CT, peacefully passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Edward Rudek, Sr. for 70 years.Norean was born February 2, 1926, in Manchester, CT. She was employed as a Head Teller within the banking industry for many years. An avid Red Sox fan, she also enjoyed watching UCONN Women's Basketball. She was a communicant of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. A loving wife and mother, her family meant the world to her.In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Edward Rudek, Jr., and his wife Laurie, John Rudek and his wife Lynne, Ron Rudek and his wife Rachel Bingham, all of Harwinton, CT; one sister, Ruth Derr of Aventura, FL; six grandchildren, Jennifer Rudek, Edward Rudek III and his wife Yvonne, Johnnie Rudek, Michael Rudek, Kristopher Winalski, Amanda Winalski Reed and her husband Elliot; two great grandchildren, Steven and David Rudek, as well as several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, (Our Lady of Hope Parish) 78 Litchfield Rd., Harwinton, CT. Relatives and friends are asked to meet directly at the church. There are no calling hours. Burial will follow at West Meadow Cemetery, 679 Willard Avenue, Newington, CT 06111.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the (www.alzfdn.org). Condolences may be sent to the Rudek family by visiting www.cookfuneralhomect.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary