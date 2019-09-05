Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
355 Camp Street
Bristol, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Noreen Pabst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noreen E. Pabst


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Noreen E. Pabst Obituary
Noreen E. (Peterson) Pabst, 76, beloved wife of Leland Pabst, passed away on Thursday (August 29, 2019). Noreen was born on March 28, 1943 in Bristol to the late Walter and Estelle (Isrig) Peterson. Noreen was born and raised in Bristol and graduated from Bristol Eastern High School. She had a number of positions as an adjuster in insurance and loved to travel when she was young. Noreen was a struggling long term diabetic. At the age of eleven, she was diagnosed with juvenile diabetes and fought the disease until she passed. She will be remembered for her strength and will be terribly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her loving husband of thirty-six years, Noreen is survived by her three step-sons: Christopher and his wife Eloise of East Haven, Gregory and his wife Diane of Terryville, Jeffrey and his wife Jane of Bristol; her step-daughter: Deborah of New London; her ten grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. Funeral services will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 355 Camp Street, Bristol, CT 06010 at 10 AM. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol assisted the family with arrangements. Please visit Noreen's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Noreen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now