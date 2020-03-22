|
|
Norma Bielenda, 89, of Wethersfield, passed away peacefully at home on March 20, 2020. She was the beloved wife of her predeceased husband, Jozef Bielenda. Born in Manizales, Colombia, South America, she was the daughter of Edwardo Salazar and Laura (Arango) Salazar. Growing up she lived in various regions of Colombia, including Bucaramanga, Bogota, and most recently Barranquilla, where she graduated from high school. She worked at various different banks before coming to the United States. In 1957, she moved with her mother and siblings to Middletown, CT where she continued her banking career. Using her bilingual skills, she transitioned to international banking working for Hartford National Bank, Connecticut Bank and Trust, Shamut and United Bank in downtown Hartford before retiring in 1989. Never one to become restless, she then worked part time for the Town of Wethersfield Registrars of Voters office from November, 1990 until her retirement on December 31, 2011. Initially living with her mother and siblings, Norma met her husband in the same apartment building while in Middletown. In 1959, she married Jozef and moved to Wethersfield and raised her family. Married in Corpus Christi Church, she was an active parishioner until recently when she could no longer attend mass. Norma considered herself a "Citizen of the World" which gave her the "rights" to immediately befriend anyone she met, and she did. Her life philosophy was that she didn't know any strangers, just friends she hadn't met yet. Norma engaged everyone she met and lived a full, yet simple, life. She enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, bingo, camping, Irish club dances, Polish club dinners, drives along the shoreline, the casino and long walks, if you could keep up with her. She leaves behind three children: her daughter Carol and her husband Robert Cote of Ashford, CT; and 2 sons, Peter and wife Gina of Wethersfield, CT; and Steven and wife Tracey also of Wethersfield, CT. She also leaves behind four grandchildren; Luca, Gianna, Matthew and Ava. She was predeceased by her brother Charlie "Airwaves" Salazar. She leaves behind many sisters, Amelia Morange, Carmen "Cecilia" Vasel, and Elisa Serret. She also leaves behind her brother Richard "Tony" Salazar as well as many nieces and nephews throughout the U.S. The family thanks the staff of Hartford Hospital at Home - Hospice. Mindful of the current health care restrictions, calling hours will be private. The family will schedule a memorial mass and celebration of Norma's life at a later date. A graveside service will be held privately for the family at the Village Cemetery, Marsh Street, Wethersfield, CT. The family is happy to receive condolences mailed to Norma's home. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For further information, or to extend online condolences please visit Farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 22, 2020