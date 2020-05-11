Norma Bursack
1927 - 2020
Norma Bursack passed on Thursday, May 7th of COVID-19, at the age of 92. She was healthy in body and mind and faced the virus with her characteristic fortitude and aplomb, saying, "don't worry, I'm a tough cookie." Norma was born on December 18th, 1927, in Manchester, Connecticut, to Daniel and Sophie Bursack. She was a devoted daughter and a loving and loyal sister, earning the nickname Sissy. Norma was a single, working mother (Executive Secretary at the Greater Hartford Jewish Federation)-well exceeding the paradigm before the term existed-taking great pride in her daughters and their accomplishments. She was a doting grandmother (Yammy, Grandma), never missing a school play or a special event. Norma was a pioneer, moving to Israel in 1949 to help establish the young country. An inspiration in creativity to those around her, Norma was a published poet who always marked special occasions with personalized poems. Norma is survived by her daughters, Ayelet Salant Chozick and husband Bruce, and Ronet Salant Noe and Husband David, grandchildren Rebekah, Daniel, and Joshua Chozick, and Alexandra and Jessica Noe, as well as sister-in-law Elaine Bursack and many nieces and nephews who she held dear. She is predeceased by her parents, Daniel and Sophie (Spector) Bursack, sisters Beatrice Bursack Snyder, Ruth Bursack Sachs, and brother Jack Bursack. Because of the COVID restrictions, Norma's family could not be by her side while she fought the virus. Her family is especially grateful for the care she received at Hughes Health and Rehabilitation, particularly nurses Tiana and Stacey, who held the phone to her ear so her family could speak to her, and made sure she was peaceful and knew that she was loved at the end. A private funeral was held on Mother's Day, May 10th, which was a fitting day to celebrate her life. Donations may be made to Solomon Schechter Day School of Greater Hartford (https://www.ssds-hartford.org/), the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford Rapid Relief and Recovery Fund (for COVID-19 community needs) (https://www.jewishhartford.org/rapid-relief-recovery-fund), or a charity of your choice. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, West Hartford.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 11, 2020.
May 11, 2020
Ayelet - Our deepest sympathies are with you and your family; David remembers her from the Federation, and I always enjoyed visiting with her at Beth Hillel and at the JCC; she was so alive, so talented and creative - I loved it when she shared her poetry with me. An extraordinary woman. May her memory be as a blessing to you all.
Barbara Klau
Friend
