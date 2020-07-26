Norma Colgan

Norma (Chayer) Colgan, 92, of Newington, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020 at her home. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard Colgan. Born in Hartford, daughter of the late Arthur and Simone (Michaud) Chayer, she was a Newington resident for 60 years and a member of the Church of the Holy Spirit. Norma was raised in Hartford and spent many summers at Eagle Lake in Maine. She was a graduate of the Morse School of Business. She went on to work at various companies as a secretary before retiring from Aetna's American Excess Insurance Association as an Executive Secretary after 25 years of employment. Norma enjoyed watching old movies, and had a talent for cooking and baking. She liked taking trips to Newport, RI, Elizabeth Park and birthday excursions to Golden Lamb Buttery. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her cherished grandchildren. She was a devoted mother and grandmother whom was so loved and will be greatly missed. She leaves her two daughters, Lynne Cichowski and her husband Ernest "Duffy" of Newington, and Denise Connolly and her husband Brian of Farmington, and her four grandchildren, Ryan Cichowski of Plainville, Devin Cichowski of Newington, Caitlin Connolly of Norwalk and Shannon Connolly of Farmington. She also leaves her sister-in-law Grace Colgan of FL, close cousin Maxine Marinelli of Bristol, and many nieces and nephews. Her family would like to thank Hartford Healthcare Independence at Home and Hospice staff, as well as the many nurses and caregivers, especially Patricia Rivera for her compassionate care of our mom for the last four months. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, calling hours will be private with Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. A public Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 28th, at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Spirit, 183 Church St., Newington. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. To share a memory with her family, please visit us at www.duksa.net
