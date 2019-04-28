Home

Norma Colman Obituary
Norma Fried Colman, long-time resident of Florida and more recently Brookdale, West Hartford, passed away peacefully onTuesday, April 23, 2019. Norma was born May 19, 1922 in New York City, daughter of Anna and Jacob Cohen. She was blessed with not one, but two 25-year wonderful marriages -- first to Murray Fried and then to Hank Colman, both of whom predeceased her.In addition to being a longtime member and supporter of ORT and Hadassah, she was a dancer, painter, poet, competitive golfer and an investment guru, who started every day by reading the Wall Street Journal and Barron's cover to cover. She filled every day with an abundance of energy. Music and dancing were a big part of Norma's life, which she enjoyed sharing with others by giving dance lessons. She leaves three children and their spouses, Robert Fried (Claudette) of Cromwell, Rhonda Sacher (Marc) of Simsbury and Andrea Koolis (Jay) of Glastonbury, and loving grandchildren, Christi Fried, Melanie Vaverchak (Scott), Daniel Sacher, Robert Koolis and Randy Koolis and three great-grandchildren, Linus, Anna and Xavy. The funeral will take place at Beth David Funeral Home, Hollywood, Florida, on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 28, 2019
