Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 529-3381
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
Norma DePietro


1925 - 2019
Norma DePietro Obituary
Norma DePietro died peacefully with family by her side on Friday September 6 at the Salmon Brook Center in Glastonbury. Norma was born on 3/13/1925 in Hartford, Connecticut, the adopted daughter of Grace Quigley Bidwell and Dwight Allen Bidwell. Norma was predeceased by her beloved husband, William (Bill) DePietro. They spent their many years together raising their five children in East Hartford, involved in local politics, as active members of the Loyal Order of the Moose, the Grange, and as enthusiastic Duck Pin bowlers. They retired to Maine for a few years before returning to the local area and settling in Manchester where they enjoyed the company of their friends and family, sharing bingo at the Casino and following their beloved Red Socks. Norma was predeceased by her daughter, Janet Lent of Maine. She leaves two sons, William DePietro and his wife Sandy, and James DePietro and his wife Annette. She also leaves two daughters, Laura Parent and her husband James, and Beverly Bell and her husband Andy who together served as her loving caregivers, along with a multitude of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Norma's award-winning afghans and sweaters will leave her family wrapped in her love for many years to come. A funeral service will be held on Thursday (September 12, 2019) 11 AM at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm St Rocky Hill. Norma will be laid to rest next to Bill in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Family and friends are invited to call at the funeral hoe from 10 to 11 AM just prior to the service. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 10, 2019
