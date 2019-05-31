Home

Norma E. G. Norris

Mrs. Norma E. G. Norris born January 3, 1931 in Bronxville, New York passed away at Windham Memorial Hospital Monday, May 27, 2019 surrounded by her family. Mrs. Norris was a former teacher at Bacon Academy of Colchester, CT where she and family resided many years. She is predeceased by her husband Walter W. Norris, III. She leaves behind her son Walter W. Norris, IV and his wife Deborah, Daughter Rica her husband Roger Ringwalt, Granddaughter Melissa. Services will be private for immediate family only.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 31, 2019
