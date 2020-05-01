"There is no more beautiful sight than a woman who glows with the light of the spirit who is confident and courageous because she is virtuous." Norma E. Gilling-Brown, 68, of Bloomfield, CT, beloved wife of the late Eugene Brown, Sr. passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Born in Hanover, Jamaica, WI, daughter of the late Benjamin Gilling and Emma (Brown) Gilling; She was raised there and taught elementary and Junior High School in Jamaica before she migrated to Bronx, NY. Norma attended Monroe Business School where she obtained her Associate's degree in Business Management. She was an Executive Administrator for the Catholic Home Bureau in the Bronx before her retirement and moved to Bloomfield. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and so much more. She was loved and respected by all who knew her. She had a passion for being a true woman of God, and a faithful servant. She was also a church nurse, member of the choir, a Deaconess, and at one point served as the Women's Day Chairperson at Sharon Baptist Church in the Bronx. Her love, compassion, care, and kindness showed she loved the Lord. Norma leaves her three sons Kyle L. Stephens and his wife Shawana of Bloomfield, CT, Eugene Brown, Jr. of Bloomfield, NJ, and Darryl E. Brown of Atlanta, GA; step daughters, two of which preceded her in death Barbara and Carol, and leaves Patricia, Debra, Brenda, Linda, Annette and Wanda; her siblings Percival Gilling and his wife Verna of St. Ann, JA, Beverly Anglin and husband Eric of Bloomfield, CT, Audley Gilling and wife Primrose of Rocky Hill, CT, Emily Dias of Hartford, CT, Stewart Gilling and his wife Rose of Windsor, CT, Lambert Gilling and his wife Yvonne, of Windsor, CT, Ian Gilling of Hartford, CT, Angela Gilchrist-Small and husband Ray of Windsor, CT, Clarence Gilling and Maureen Gilling both of Windsor, CT, Vee Gilling of Hanover, JA; grandchildren Kayla Rosario-Thomas, Kyle Stephens, Jr., Kali Brown, and Ace Brown; and host nieces and nephews. She was a true example of the spirit of excellence, our queen, and our hero. We will always love you and we will continue to grow your legacy. A private viewing will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 9 AM to 10AM followed by a private family service at 10 AM at the LODGE COMMUNITY CHAPEL, 130 Deerfield Road, Windsor. Burial will follow in Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery. Her funeral will be web streamed at 10 AM and will be available to view for 90 days thereafter by using the following link http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/22560832. The Carmon Windsor Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 1, 2020.