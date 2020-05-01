The first time I met you, it was your smile that stood out most, along with your welcoming and warm personality. It is that smile that is etched in my mind from that evening you sat in our living room and we chatted and you just laughed. That's the smile I will always remember. Sweet Elaine, I will miss seeing you at family gatherings but I have that hope that we will meet again some sweet day. Sleep in peace sweet soul.

Yvonne

Family