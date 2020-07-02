Norma E. Wilcox passed away after an illness on Tuesday June 2, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. A private funeral mass was held at St. Matthews Church in Tolland and burial at South Cemetery in Tolland. Norma was born in Johnston, Rhode Island on March 27, 1929 to James and Bertha Rodgers. She grew up in Rhode Island and graduated from North Providence High School, where she was the class representative and was a contributor to the school newspaper, The Hilltop News. She married Norman Wilcox in Chicago in 1948 and moved to Connecticut shortly thereafter. Living in first in Stafford Springs, then Willington, they lived in Tolland most of their married life, where Norma was an active member of St. Matthews Church. She worked as an administrative assistant at UConn during later years of her career, but her lifelong endeavor was raising and enjoying her family. She is predeceased by her husband, Norman Wilcox and is survived by her 5 children, 12 grand children and 8 great grand children. Her children include: Linda Simeone of Providence RI, David and Margaret Wilcox of Glastonbury CT, Steven Wilcox of Tolland CT, Maureen and Dennis Lowry of Union CT, and Roger and Karen Wilcox of Salt Lake City Utah. Memorial donations for Norma Wilcox may be made to support Emergency Medicine research at the Emergency Medicine Foundation, 4950 West Royal Lane, Irving, TX 75063, Federal EIN 75-2331221. Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com