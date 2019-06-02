Norma (Moreside) Farrar, 95, of Canton, wife of 75 years of the late Guy O. Farrar, passed from this life on May 29, 2019, at home in the presence of loved ones. She was born on January 18, 1924 in Baring, Maine, and moved to Simsbury in 1941 where she and Guy were married and raised their family. While in Simsbury, Norma worked at Westminster School, Ensign-Bickford, Hall Brothers, and Kerr Agency. After moving to Canton in 1977 she became active in the Canton Seniors and enjoyed her community garden in Canton for many years. She was an active member of Canton Community Baptist Church.Norma will be remembered for her cooking, volunteer work, sewing, her crocheted towels and afghans and her love of bingo. Norma is survived by her daughters and sons – in -law, Joyce Driscoll (Russell Shaw, Jr. ) of Simsbury, and Judy Mereschuk ( Jeffrey Mereschuk) of Brewster, MA; her daughter-in-law, Patricia Farrar of Vernon, four grandchildren, David Driscoll, Richard Driscoll, Chris Mereschuk, and Julie Burke; nine great grandchildren; her sister, Eileen Lewis of Baileyville, ME; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was predeceased by her son, Randall O. Farrar. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of McLean Hospice for their caring and support. A memorial service will be held at Canton Community Baptist Church, 125 Dowd Avenue in Canton on Friday, July 12th at 2:30 PM, with burial in Southwest Cemetery, Collinsville. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Canton Community Baptist Church, 125 Dowd Avenue, Canton, CT 06019 or McLean Hospice, 75 Great Pond Road, Simsbury, CT 06070. Vincent Funeral Home, Canton is caring for arrangements. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary