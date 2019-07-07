Home

Vincent Funeral Homes
120 Albany Turnpike
Canton, CT 06019-2506
(860) 693-0251
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:30 PM
Canton Community Baptist Church
125 Dowd Avenue
Canton, CT
View Map
Norma Farrar Obituary
Norma (Moreside) Farrar, 95, of Canton, wife of 75 years of the late Guy O. Farrar, passed from this life on May 29, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Canton Community Baptist Church, 125 Dowd Avenue in Canton on Friday, July 12th at 2:30 PM, with burial in Southwest Cemetery, Collinsville. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Canton Community Baptist Church, 125 Dowd Avenue, Canton, CT 06019 or McLean Hospice, 75 Great Pond Road, Simsbury, CT 06070. Vincent Funeral Home, Canton is caring for arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 7, 2019
