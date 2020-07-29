Norma (Frasca) Fasano, 82, beloved wife of Anthony (Tony) Fasano of Glastonbury passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Norma was born November 17, 1937 to the late John and Sebastiana Frasca of Hartford. She spent her childhood growing up with a tight knit group of friends. These women remain close to this day and their friendships were so important to Norma throughout her life. Norma was a 1955 graduate from Bulkeley High School in Hartford, and she went on to earn an associates degree in science from The Hillyer College at The University of Hartford. She worked at United Technologies Corporation in East Hartford where she and Tony met. Norma and Tony married on April 30, 1960 and they recently celebrated 60 wonderful years together in dedicated marriage. Norma and Tony lived in Manchester for a few years before moving to South Windsor where they started a family. Norma developed strong relationships with the South Windsor neighborhood and they raised their children as a village of caring families together. Over the years, this network remained tight and they continue to support each other many decades later. In 1979, Norma and Tony moved to Glastonbury where they built additional meaningful and fulfilling neighborhood relationships. Norma enjoyed shopping, crocheting, book clubs, walking and gardening with her friends. She was a devout Catholic and parishioner at St. Paul Church for nearly 40 years. She was also an avid baker and chef who enjoyed making elaborate meals for her extended family. Her Thanksgiving table was always an amazing feast and was cherished by all who shared the holiday at her home. She passionately loved her 12 grandchildren and taught them the values of family, commitment and compassion for others. She enjoyed attending their school functions, supporting their many activities and shopping for them. Her warmth was contagious and she made each grandchild feel uniquely loved. In 1980, Norma began working in the Glastonbury High School Guidance and Administration Office. She took great pride in her work which was always completed with speed and accuracy. A few years later, Norma started a new job at The American International Group. She continued working there for over 25 years retiring at age 76. She was a hard working woman with an energetic personality and an infectious smile. Later in life, Norma and Tony enjoyed traveling. They shared many adventures together on various trips across Europe. She thoroughly enjoyed planning these vacations and was an excellent tour guide. She traveled several times to Southern Italy, the place of her ancestry, and learned more about her family history meeting many extended family members there as well. Norma is survived by her loving husband, Tony, and her four children, Karen Oates and her husband Michael of Brookline, MA and their children Richard, Christina and Clara; Laura Bonanno and her husband Stephen of Concord, MA and their children Caroline and Michael; Stephen Fasano of Doylestown, PA and his wife Elisa and their children Alexa, Gianna and Livia; and Susan Sperry and her husband James of Westford, MA and their children Andrew, Catherine, Elizabeth and Anne. Norma also leaves her adored brothers Thomas Frasca and his wife Barbara of Wethersfield and Robert Frasca of Hartford. Calling hours will be Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Avenue, Glastonbury ( mask and social distance are required). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 31 at 10:00 a.m. The Mass will be live streamed at http://yourstreamlive.com/events/1592961
, password 9YfrUD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Research Foundation https://parkinsonhope.org/
. Also, to honor Norma's loving and caring spirit, we ask you to consider doing an act of kindness in her memory. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com
.