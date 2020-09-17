The family of Norma Francione will be celebrating her extraordinary life and would like to extend an invitation for family and friends to join them on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at Christ the King Parish (Corpus Christi Church), 601 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT 06109. Norma was born on September 10, 1935, in Roccamontepiano, province of Chieti, Italy. From a very young age Norma had her first seizure in Italy, where she went undiagnosed with continual grand mal seizures. It was not until she immigrated to the United States in 1958 that she was diagnosed with epilepsy and placed on medications to bring it under control. However, the damage from the seizures had been done and she was considered mentally and physically handicapped. Triumphantly, through therapy, learning the English language, and with the help of the Easter Seals, she was able to hold a full time job as a nurse's aid at Avery Heights for many years until her retirement. She was also one of the top selling performers for Avon, via her sister Linda and niece Laura while working at Avery Heights and selling products to the staff and residents. She loved to help all the ladies at Avery Heights keep looking young and wrinkle free. If Norma knew someone needed help or was in want for something she was the first to offer help to the person in need, especially with her nieces and nephews. She loved to travel, raise African Violets, crochet, shop, cook, clean, and taking care of her beloved spoiled cat Rosie. Norma had a gentle soul and beautiful smile with a laugh that would light up and fill the room with joy. She will be forever missed by her family, especially her sister Linda, who was with her on most days for lunch, until she could no longer enter the nursing home where Norma resided, due to the COVID-19 epidemic restrictions. Unfortunatly, Norma sadly contracted and quickly succumbed to Covid -19, on April 17, 2020, at 84 years young and transitioned to spirit, reuniting with her parents Lisaura (Carulli), Nicola Francione, brothers Araldo and Arthur, brother-in-law Matteo Pugliese and her beloved cat Rosie. Norma leaves behind her siblings; Linda and husband Umberto Manocchio of Newington, Adalgisa Pugliese of Newington, Adelmo (Red) and former wife Leslie Francione of Rocky Hill and South Carolina, Charles and Carol Francione of Rocky Hill, and May and husband Gaetano Mattioli of Florida. She also leaves behind her nieces and nephews: Laura, Robert, Steven, Cheryl, Jennifer, Justin, Lina, Tommy, Tony, Fred, Nick, Mike, Dave, and goddaughter Nicole, along with many great nieces and nephews. The family requests that if you feel compelled to make a donation to do it in Norma's name to the charity of your choice
as a remembrance legacy to Norma. Please adhere to all regulations regarding COVID-19 by wearing your mask appropriately and by social distancing. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
.