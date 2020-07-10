1/1
Norma Geer
1924 - 2020
Norma (Holbrook) Geer of East Hartford died peacefully at her home on July 7, 2020. She was born in Deerfield, MA on September 13, 1924, one of six children and the only daughter of the late Esther (Barnish) Holbrook and Gordon Holbrook. Norma was the glue that held her family together and she was very loved by all. She was wonderfully supportive of her immediate family, her extended family and her many friends. Her home always had an open door and she was there offering care, a helping hand or a sympathetic ear. You could count on her quick wit and unconditional love to lift your spirit. Norma was a fastidious house keeper and her immaculate home was her pride and joy. She loved to cook and bake and was always ready to prepare each person's favorite food and to serve them what she had made. Norma was predeceased by her husbands, Theodore Charest and Donald Geer, by her son Terrance Charest, and by her step-children Carol Charest, Robert Charest and Andrea Geer Bonner. She leaves her sons, Kenneth Charest and Colin Charest (wife Jacquelyn), and her step-children Lucinda Geer Clark, Kenton Geer, Francis Charest and Harriet Charest Conway. She also leaves several beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. There will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held at the discretion of the family. Norma always wanted to feed everyone, so memorial contributions in her name may be made to Foodshare, 450 Woodland Avenue, Bloomfield, CT 06002-1342. The D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 10, 2020.
July 10, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
