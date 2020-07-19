Norma J. (Gabianelli) LeFebvre, 91, of Bloomfield, CT, beloved wife of Alfred F. LeFebvre, passed away at home after a short illness on July 15, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on September 30, 1928, in Ansonia, CT; daughter of the late Eugene and Rose (Pensa) Gabianelli. Norma's passions were deep and varied including her family, education, the study of music and languages, especially Italian, and reading murder mysteries. She enjoyed movies, attending Broadway and other theater productions, and the Hartford Symphony. She loved vacationing at the beach, swimming, riding the waves, and was known for her wildly floral bathing caps. Norma earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Connecticut College for Women. As an Auerbach major, she was employed by G. Fox and Co. from 1947- 1951. Later she earned a Master's Degree in Early Childhood Education from the University of Hartford. She taught in public schools, served two terms on the Bloomfield Board of Education, was a long-time member of the League of Women Voters and served as the League's president for a period. Active in local politics, she was a vocal advocate for local fair housing practices and for equal opportunities for the education of all children. She retired from Cigna in 1992 after working in Human Resources for over ten years. In addition to her husband Alfred, she is survived by four children, Marc H. LeFebvre of Pheonix, AZ, Gene A. LeFebvre and his partner Neil Keller of Manhattan, NY, Neil L. LeFebvre and his wife Angela of West Hartford, CT, and Alison C. LeFebvre and her husband Antonio Sanchez of Virginia Beach, VA; four grandchildren, Kyle LeFebvre, David Sanchez, Marielle LeFebvre, and Deanna Sanchez; a sister, Linda Gabianelli of Bloomfield, and a brother Eugene J. Gabianelli and his wife Nancy of St. Louis, MO. A Celebration of Life for Norma will be held at a time to be announced. Carmon Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Norma's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
