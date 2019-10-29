Home

Norma Jean "MeMe" Burton, 86, of Hartford, beloved wife of the late Alfred Joseph Burton, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019. MeMe was a community activist in the Hartford community for over 40 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. Her family will receive friends on Saturday, November 2, 2019, 10 a.m.-12 noon, with a Funeral Service to be held at 12 Noon, at United Methodist Church of Hartford, 571 Farmington Ave., Hartford. For the full obituary, to leave an online condolence, or to share a memory with the family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 29, 2019
