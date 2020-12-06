Norma-Jean (George) Lund Freedman passed away peacefully Saturday November 28, 2020 in her residence at Duncaster of Bloomfield. CT. Norma was born on May 21, 1938 in Bluefield, WV to the late Henry Aaron and Mamie (Compton) George. She was predeceased by her four sisters and two brothers. Orphaned at a young age, Norma was raised by her siblings and moved to West Hartford in 1949. She grew up on Keeney Avenue in the home of her sister, Virginia. Norma was a 1957 graduate of Hall High School and a 1959 graduate of Becker College. She was a long-time member of the First Church of Christ Congregational and sang in the church choir. In 2014, Norma received her 60-year Jubilee Certificate for dedicated service to the choir. Norma was married to the late Niels I. Lund and the late Dr. Myron E. Freedman. She is survived by her sons, Gary N. Lund of Hartford and Eric G. Lund and his wife Carole of West Hartford. Norma also leaves behind her three cherished grandchildren, George, Christian and Valerie as well as two special nieces, Debbie Syvertsen of Florida and Brenda Harms of New York, along with several other nieces and nephews. Norma was the best mother and grandmother anyone could have. She loved to cook for her family, especially on Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter. Despite her declining health and challenges throughout her life, she always maintained her warm smile and wonderful sense of humor. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. A Private memorial service and interment will be held in the spring in the memorial garden at First Church. The family thanks the entire Duncaster community for their outstanding care and commitment over the past few years. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. For further information, please visit Farleysullivan.com
