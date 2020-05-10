Norma Jean Wysocki, age 87, of Old Saybrook passed away on Tuesday morning, May 5, 2020 at the Gladeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Old Saybrook. She was the beloved wife of the late Frederick Wallace Wysocki. They were married on February 14, 1954 and he predeceased her on October 17, 2014. Norma was born on March 11, 1933 in Winthrop, Massachusetts the daughter of Waino A. and Lillian (Steadman) Johnson. She worked as an operator for New England Telephone "Ma Bell" and was also a dispatcher and driver for the M&J Bus Company. Norma volunteered for 15years as an EMT for the Old Saybrook Ambulance Association. She was an avid reader, quilter, photographer, crafter and cake decorator. Her life was her grandchildren. They came to realize that she was the "real Santa Claus". She loved to spoil them by taking them to "Toys R Us" and on many mystery rides. Norma leaves her six children, Frederick W. Wysocki, of Denmark, ME, Donna W. Rochette , (William E. Rochette) of Old Saybrook, Wayne F. Wysocki, (Janet Wysocki) of Old Saybrook, Philip A. Wysocki, of Petersburg, KY, Debra W. Morrow, (Col. Craig Morrow) and Brian D. Wysocki, (Robin Wysocki) of Old Saybrook. She also leaves her beloved 14 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and lots of loving relatives and friends. Interment will be privately held in the Riverside Cemetery in Old Saybrook. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Norma's name to the Old Saybrook Ambulance Association, P.O. Box 437, Old Saybrook, CT 06475. To share a memory of Norma or send a condolence to her family please visit www.rwwfh.com Arrangements are in the care of the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook .
Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.